Romanian minister estimates 100 km of motorways completed in 2019, but can’t guarantee

Romania’s transport minister Răzvan Cuc has set the goal of completing 100 kilometers of highway this year but said that he would not resign if he missed this target. He added that the work depends on the weather, local Agerpres reported.

“Lugoj-Deva 3rd and 4th sections, meaning 44 kilometers altogether, will be open in the first part of August within two weeks at most,” he said.

Asked by journalists who will be held responsible if the 100 km target is not achieved, the minister stated that the constructors promised 140 km completed this year, but he judged their capacity and cut down the estimate. Unless the constructors move in line with the more realistic 100 km target, the Government promised to take action against them.

He pointed out that at the moment, these 100 kilometers are tangible as a target to be open for traffic this year, not the final reception.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Transporturilor Romania)