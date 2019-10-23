Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 10/23/2019 - 09:13
Business
Romania’s dismissed Govt. plans to hike minimum statutory wage
23 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s outgoing Government announced that it plans to increase the minimum statutory wage by RON 100 (EUR 21) as of January 2020, in line with the strategy of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

The Government order will be published for public consultations on October 23, labor minister Marius Budai announced, adding that he had previously discussed this with prime minister Viorica Dancila and finance minister Eugen Teodorovici, local Adevarul reported.

The minimum gross statutory wage is currently RON 2,080 (EUR 438), or RON 2,350 (EUR 495) for employees with higher education. The change in tax regulations make irrelevant the comparison of gross wages, but the net wage in Romania increased by 54% from RON 925 at the end of 2016 when PSD won the parliamentary elections to RON 1,429 (for an employee with a kid and higher education).

The consumer prices have increased by some 10% over the past three years. The real net minimum wage thus increased by nearly 12% per year in real terms (constant prices) over the past three years.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 10/23/2019 - 09:13
Business
Romania’s dismissed Govt. plans to hike minimum statutory wage
23 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s outgoing Government announced that it plans to increase the minimum statutory wage by RON 100 (EUR 21) as of January 2020, in line with the strategy of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

The Government order will be published for public consultations on October 23, labor minister Marius Budai announced, adding that he had previously discussed this with prime minister Viorica Dancila and finance minister Eugen Teodorovici, local Adevarul reported.

The minimum gross statutory wage is currently RON 2,080 (EUR 438), or RON 2,350 (EUR 495) for employees with higher education. The change in tax regulations make irrelevant the comparison of gross wages, but the net wage in Romania increased by 54% from RON 925 at the end of 2016 when PSD won the parliamentary elections to RON 1,429 (for an employee with a kid and higher education).

The consumer prices have increased by some 10% over the past three years. The real net minimum wage thus increased by nearly 12% per year in real terms (constant prices) over the past three years.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

23 October 2019
Politics
Opposition parties slowly rally behind new liberal Govt. in Romania, but vote remains uncertain
23 October 2019
Social
Case of dead forest ranger in Romania reveals ties between lumber mafia and prosecutors
22 October 2019
Social
Germs found in ice cubes at KFC restaurants in Romania
22 October 2019
Travel
Romania is fifth on Airbnb’s list of trending destinations for 2020
22 October 2019
Politics
EC maintains CVM monitoring on Romania but is ready to lift it for Bulgaria
22 October 2019
Entertainment
Vikings star Alexander Ludwig, back to Romania after 14 years: The country is just as beautiful as I remember
21 October 2019
Politics
Little progress in the negotiations for new Govt. in Romania
21 October 2019
Business
Lithuanian investors open Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Bucharest’s main business district

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40