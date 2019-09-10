Romania Insider
Romania’s net wage up 14.1% in August
09 October 2019
The average net nominal salary in Romania increased to RON 3,044 (EUR 640) in August, 14.1% more than in the same month last year.

In real terms, deflated for the consumer price index, the average net earnings increased by 9.8%, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Net wages in the public administration, education and healthcare increased in real terms by 7.2%, 12.0% and 2.9% to above-average levels (122%, 101% and 123% respectively).

In construction, the net wage recorded the steepest annual increase (+43% in real terms) but the earnings still  lag behind the economy-wide average (by 3%). The highest wages, more than twice as high as the average, were in the computer programming and fuel refining industries.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Normal
The average net nominal salary in Romania increased to RON 3,044 (EUR 640) in August, 14.1% more than in the same month last year.

In real terms, deflated for the consumer price index, the average net earnings increased by 9.8%, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Net wages in the public administration, education and healthcare increased in real terms by 7.2%, 12.0% and 2.9% to above-average levels (122%, 101% and 123% respectively).

In construction, the net wage recorded the steepest annual increase (+43% in real terms) but the earnings still  lag behind the economy-wide average (by 3%). The highest wages, more than twice as high as the average, were in the computer programming and fuel refining industries.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Normal

40