Minibus passengers asked to get off and walk across old bridge in Romania that needs repair
23 September 2019
To comply with a new weight restriction set for an old bridge that needs repair, minibus drivers came up with a rather unusual solution: they ask the passengers to get off and walk across the bridge. The minibus picks them up again at the other side, according to Digi24.ro.

The structural elements that provide resistance to an old bridge in Buzau must be repaired and, meanwhile, the authorities have set a weight restriction of 3.5 tons for this bridge. To make sure that they comply with the new weight limit, the drivers of minibuses running on the Brasov-Buzau route have decided to ask the passengers to get off and walk across the bridge. The minibuses and the passengers then meet again at the other end.

This happens at the Giurca viaduct on DN10 national road. First problems appeared at this bridge in April last year, when a very large whole appeared in the middle of the bridge, Digi24.ro reported. However, experts say that the vibration produced by heavy vehicles crossing the bridge also affected its resistance structure.

Representatives of public road company CNAIR said that they will do a new test to see if the weight limit could be increased, and that the rehabilitation work will begin next year.

[email protected]

40