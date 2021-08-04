RO health minister proposes measures to increase Covid-19 vaccination pace

Health minister Ioana Mihăilă submitted to the Government a series of proposals meant to accelerate the Covid-19 vaccination rollout, she told News.ro in an interview.

These include having people vaccinated by family doctors in outpatient care or at home and granting meal vouchers to those who choose to get vaccinated. Organizing a raffle for the vaccinated is another proposal.

“For the time being, we are working on a proposal to grant meal vouchers to those who get vaccinated from now on, and we are in talks, we don’t have a final form yet, for a raffle for the vaccinated who wish to take part,” she told News.ro. “These are the measures we have agreed on at the moment; these will be expanded if they are successful or replaced by other measures if they are deemed necessary.”

The minister explained that healthcare professionals who did not get vaccinated should undertake the costs of getting tested periodically, given that the vaccine is offered for free and scientific data confirmed its safety.

“It is the responsibility of the staff who, despite all the scientific data concerning the vaccine’s safety, despite the vaccine being offered for free, still do not wish to get vaccinated. They are free to choose this, but it is not the responsibility of the Romanian taxpayers to pay for the tests,” she explained.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com