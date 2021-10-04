Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu wins ITF title in Le Neubourg

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

Romania’s tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu won the women’s singles title at the ITF tournament in Le Neubourg, France. She defeated Hungarian Anna Bondar 6 -1, 6-3 in the final held on Sunday, October 3.

The tournament, organized between September 27 and October 3, had total prizes of USD 80,000.

Mihaela Buzarnescu won her first WTA tournament in the summer of 2018 - the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic. She also won a doubles title this year, at the tournament in Budapest, together with Fanny Stollar, according to Digi24.

(Photo source: Facebook/Mihaela Buzarnescu)