Partner in Midia offshore gas perimeter reportedly seeks to sell its 20% participation

Petro Ventures Resources (PVR), which owns 20% of the rights and obligations related to the concession of the Midia offshore perimeter in the Black Sea, controlled and operated by Black Se Oil and Gas, considers the option of selling its participation, according to documents consulted by Profit.ro.

The perimeter began production in mid-2022. It delivers natural gas at a rate of 1 billion cubic meters per year and recently said it could boost the output by 25%.

The other Midia concessionaires are BSOG (70%, also the project operator) and Gas Plus Dacia SRL (10%).

Petro Ventures Resources is controlled by the legal vehicle Petro Ventures (Romania) BV, registered in the Netherlands, with non-public shareholding and has Florin Bîlbîie, Diab Nemr and Sarkis Devlatian as administrators.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Curraheeshutter/Dreamstime.com)