Main tenant of AFI Park 1 office building in Bucharest renews and expands lease

Istaeli real estate developer AFI Europe’s Romanian subsidiary has renewed the leasing contract with American company Microchip Technology in the AFI Park 1 building, part of the office complex AFI Park 1-5 in western Bucharest.

Moreover, Microchip Technology has expanded its lease by 1,200 sqm to 6,700 sqm.

As a result of this transaction, Microchip Technology will occupy about 60% of AFI Park 1 or 6 floors of the office building.

Microchip Technology provides integrated intelligent, connected and secure control solutions. The company started its activity in Romania 13 years ago, currently having about 300 employees. The development center in Bucharest is currently expanding and the open positions available on the company’s website include software and applications engineers as well as sales representatives.

AFI Park, located next to the AFI Cotroceni mall in Bucharest, is a 70,000-sqm office project which is currently fully leased, mainly to companies in the technology sector.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]