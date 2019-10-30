Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 10/30/2019 - 12:55
Social
Metro store in Bucharest grows its own aromatic plants in indoor vertical micro-farm
30 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German retailer Metro Cash & Carry, in collaboration with Microgreens Romania, will bring this month a smart indoor vertical micro-farm to its store in Baneasa, in northern Bucharest, that will grow aromatic plants. These fresh plants will then be sold to the store’s customers.

The project’s aim is to “provide HoReCa (food service industry e.n.) customers with the freshest ingredients possible,” the retailer said in a press release.

The automated farming installation supports the simultaneous growth of 175 pots with micro-plants. The Metro store in Baneasa will thus grow and sell the most common aromatic plants used in restaurant kitchens, such as parsley, basil, coriander or mint.

The plants stay in the tiny greenhouse until they reach a weight of 30-40 g, which takes about two weeks, and then they are put up for sale. Production is controlled through an app that provides specific information on temperature, humidity or brightness, which allows the cultivation of plants under optimal conditions.

Metro plans to install similar in-store vertical micro-farms in five other cash & carry units in Romania.

Metro Cash & Carry entered the Romanian market in 1996, when it opened the first store under this brand in Bucharest. The group currently has 30 cash & carry units in Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Metro)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 10/30/2019 - 12:55
Social
Metro store in Bucharest grows its own aromatic plants in indoor vertical micro-farm
30 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German retailer Metro Cash & Carry, in collaboration with Microgreens Romania, will bring this month a smart indoor vertical micro-farm to its store in Baneasa, in northern Bucharest, that will grow aromatic plants. These fresh plants will then be sold to the store’s customers.

The project’s aim is to “provide HoReCa (food service industry e.n.) customers with the freshest ingredients possible,” the retailer said in a press release.

The automated farming installation supports the simultaneous growth of 175 pots with micro-plants. The Metro store in Baneasa will thus grow and sell the most common aromatic plants used in restaurant kitchens, such as parsley, basil, coriander or mint.

The plants stay in the tiny greenhouse until they reach a weight of 30-40 g, which takes about two weeks, and then they are put up for sale. Production is controlled through an app that provides specific information on temperature, humidity or brightness, which allows the cultivation of plants under optimal conditions.

Metro plans to install similar in-store vertical micro-farms in five other cash & carry units in Romania.

Metro Cash & Carry entered the Romanian market in 1996, when it opened the first store under this brand in Bucharest. The group currently has 30 cash & carry units in Romania.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Metro)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

30 October 2019
Business
Romanian lender BCR ups loan portfolio by 10%, net profit impacted by one-off charge
29 October 2019
Social
Romanian singer Mihai Constantinescu dies after five-month coma
29 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s dismissed Govt. could propose former EU affairs minister for commissioner
29 October 2019
Politics
PM-designate in Parliament: I work for third private company in Romania
29 October 2019
Politics
Romanian cardiac surgeon schooled in France could be the next health minister
29 October 2019
Politics
New European Chief Prosecutor: First results will come in two-three years
28 October 2019
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins “clash of the titans” with Canada’s Bianca Andreescu
25 October 2019
Entertainment
Former Intercontinental Bucharest hotel manager competes at The Voice of Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40