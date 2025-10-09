Consortium led by Metaminds, Trencadis awarded tender for Romania’s Government Cloud

A consortium led by Romanian technology group Metaminds, along with Trencadis Corp, announced the signing of the framework agreement for the provision of “Internal Cloud ICT Solutions and Products” as part of the implementation of Romania’s Government Cloud. The project aims to develop a modern, secure, and high-performance IT infrastructure that will support the digitalization of public services.

The agreement, awarded through a public tender, has an estimated total value of RON 427 million (EUR 83.8 million), and is financed under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Within the consortium, Metaminds will contribute technical and operational expertise to the design, delivery, and integration of complex solutions forming the foundation of the Government Cloud infrastructure.

Specifically, Metaminds will handle the supply and configuration of processing, storage, and backup equipment, the implementation of Cloud IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) and PaaS (Platform as a Service) solutions, as well as installation, configuration, commissioning, service-level integration, and technical staff training.

“We understand how critical this initiative is for the future of public services, and we are committed to delivering it at an accelerated pace and within the contractual timeframe. This project is essential to Romania’s digital transformation, and one of our main goals is to help ensure compliance with the PNRR milestones tied to the EUR 500 million allocated for the overall Government Cloud,” said Ovidiu Ghiman, CEO of Metaminds.

The project “Implementation of the Government Cloud Infrastructure” is one of Romania’s strategic initiatives in public administration digitalization, funded under the PNRR. As part of the project, infrastructure will be deployed across four national data centers, located in Bucharest, Brașov, Sibiu, and Timiș, and will integrate advanced solutions for computing, storage, security, backup, and automated IT infrastructure management.

Founded in 2015, Metaminds develops technology solutions for digital services for public institutions and private companies across strategic sectors, namely telecommunications, energy, utilities, finance and banking, defense, and national security.

