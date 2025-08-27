Meta Estate Trust CEO to end mandate in October

Alexandru Bonea, the CEO of Meta Estate Trust, a holding company active in the real estate sector, will finalize his mandate at the end of October 2025, in agreement with the Board of Directors. A new CEO will be appointed in the next three months. The end of his mandate marks a “natural transition to the next stage of growth,” the company said.

The new stage of growth covers multiple options, including that of transforming into a REIT, when the legal regulatory framework is in place, as well as listing on the main segment of BVB starting next year.

Meta Estate Trust was founded in March 2021 by a group of Romanian entrepreneurs with experience in real estate and the capital market.

Since August 2022, the company has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market. Starting on March 20, 2023, the MET share is included in the BETAeRO index.

“Meta Estate Trust today has a united executive team, a diversified portfolio characterized by an adequate dispersion of risk, and a business model validated by the market. In the next three months, we will appoint a new CEO through a rigorous recruitment process, seeking to bring to the team new skills and abilities necessary for the successful development of the business lines,” Laurențiu Dinu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Meta Estate Trust, said.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)