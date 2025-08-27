 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Real Estate

Meta Estate Trust CEO to end mandate in October

27 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Alexandru Bonea, the CEO of Meta Estate Trust, a holding company active in the real estate sector, will finalize his mandate at the end of October 2025, in agreement with the Board of Directors. A new CEO will be appointed in the next three months. The end of his mandate marks a “natural transition to the next stage of growth,” the company said.

The new stage of growth covers multiple options, including that of transforming into a REIT, when the legal regulatory framework is in place, as well as listing on the main segment of BVB starting next year. 

Meta Estate Trust was founded in March 2021 by a group of Romanian entrepreneurs with experience in real estate and the capital market.

Since August 2022, the company has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market. Starting on March 20, 2023, the MET share is included in the BETAeRO index.

 “Meta Estate Trust today has a united executive team, a diversified portfolio characterized by an adequate dispersion of risk, and a business model validated by the market. In the next three months, we will appoint a new CEO through a rigorous recruitment process, seeking to bring to the team new skills and abilities necessary for the successful development of the business lines,” Laurențiu Dinu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Meta Estate Trust, said.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Real Estate

Meta Estate Trust CEO to end mandate in October

27 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Alexandru Bonea, the CEO of Meta Estate Trust, a holding company active in the real estate sector, will finalize his mandate at the end of October 2025, in agreement with the Board of Directors. A new CEO will be appointed in the next three months. The end of his mandate marks a “natural transition to the next stage of growth,” the company said.

The new stage of growth covers multiple options, including that of transforming into a REIT, when the legal regulatory framework is in place, as well as listing on the main segment of BVB starting next year. 

Meta Estate Trust was founded in March 2021 by a group of Romanian entrepreneurs with experience in real estate and the capital market.

Since August 2022, the company has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market. Starting on March 20, 2023, the MET share is included in the BETAeRO index.

 “Meta Estate Trust today has a united executive team, a diversified portfolio characterized by an adequate dispersion of risk, and a business model validated by the market. In the next three months, we will appoint a new CEO through a rigorous recruitment process, seeking to bring to the team new skills and abilities necessary for the successful development of the business lines,” Laurențiu Dinu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Meta Estate Trust, said.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 August 2025
Politics
Germany reaffirms support for Romania’s OECD accession
27 August 2025
Macro
FinMin announces new proposal for minimum share capital of limited liability companies in Romania
26 August 2025
Energy
PPC Renewables begins turbine installation at largest wind farm in Romania’s Moldova region
27 August 2025
Education
Romania’s 2025-2026 school year starts in September, includes 5 modules and 5 vacations
26 August 2025
Defense
Ukraine says Romania preparing 23rd military aid package
26 August 2025
Politics
Tensions in Romania’s ruling coalitions as elections for Bucharest mayor approach
26 August 2025
Transport
Romania gives EUR 34 mln grants to two companies in automobile industry
26 August 2025
Politics
Romanian government may send second package of reforms to Parliament this week