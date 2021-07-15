OpEd

Message from the founder: Romania Insider needs your help!

15 July 2021
romaniainsider
I am Corina, the co-founder of Romania Insider. I created this platform 11 years ago and while it grew steadily to 4 million readers a year, it has never been an easy ride for us in the media. 

We managed to stay afloat during a tough year in 2020, but we’re not out of the woods yet. My small team and I are trying our best to deliver you quality, free content while securing the funding for our independent media, as advertising shrinks more and more for our niche media. 

Today we need your help. If you read Romania Insider and appreciate our unbiased content and our high ethical standards, here’s how you can help:

1. Start a paid promotion campaign for your brand on Romania Insider. Whatever budget you can give to Romania Insider, we can come up with options suitable for you (for example, banners, advertorials, press releases, branded sections, directory listings, who’s who texts), plus offer consultancy and create branded content for you. I think it’s a win-win. Kindly write us at advertising@romania-insider.com to discuss it. 

2. If you don’t have anything to advertise now, perhaps you’d consider contributing any amount to our publication.

3. Purchase one of our market studies to research market segments, for prospecting or market entry analysis. You can order the studies directly here

4. Become a member of Romania Insider, from as little as 3 euros to 9.5 euros a month. Start your membership directly here. Every little help counts!

We’re a team of 10 Romania enthusiasts, an independent media outlet committed to telling the truth from Romania, without bias. We’re highly ethical and we’re free from political influence - both of these make us a trusted platform to read and advertise on.

Romania Insider team

If you enjoy reading Romania Insider and you’d like to help us to continue offering you free news and newsletters, consider clicking on any of the options above or contact us at hello@romania-insider.com / advertising@romania-insider.com.

