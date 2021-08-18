Message from the co-founder: Romania through the eyes of a foreigner

I am Volker, co-founder of Romania Insider. When I came to Romania back in 2007, there was some information in English available about business and life in Romania. But only once a month, and in print. Or daily in a printed newspaper, but only available in hotels.

Times have changed for the good in Romania in many aspects. One of them is the availability of information.

Since 2008, my team and I have played an important part in making sure reliable information in English was ready for readers from all over the world. First with yearly expat guides, then with daily content on Romania-insider.com’s, we added significant value to the many expats and foreigners needing information on Romania in English.

As a foreigner and reader of Romania Insider myself, the platform gives me all I need to be well informed. I get easy to read business updates, practical information on new events all over the country, new services, new products, social updates about what shakes Romanians, cultural insights, political insights, explanations about behavioral patterns of Romanians, investment opportunities, job insights, comments from guest writers and so much more.

We always make readers aware of the fact that the news are objective, reliable, respect the rules of journalism, and always quote their sources. And we make sure news is accessible for anyone.

If you, like me, find value in Romania Insider and consider yourself a reader that would like us to continue this mission, then it would help us a lot if you choose one of these membership plans for yourself or this one for your company.

This will help us to add more members and get less dependent on advertising. And it will help us pay 2 of our journalists on a monthly basis.

Speaking of advertising: as a member, you get to read the website banner - free, read RI + exclusive articles and premium newsletters.

My invitation: Join me not only as a Romania Insider community member, but also in a common effort to keep everyone in the world objectively informed about Romania.