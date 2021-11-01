Romanian startup Mero attracts EUR 300,000 investment for its beauty services booking platform

Local Mero platform, formerly Nova Booker, announced that it attracted an investment of EUR 300,000 from the Founders Bridge fund. It plans to use the funds to accelerate its growth and further develop its booking platform for beauty services.

The Mero platform, developed four years ago by a team from Craiova, is a tool for the growing beauty salon industry. It makes it easier for customers to book an appointment at nearby beauty salons, intermediating 100,000 appointments per month.

The product is developed by Andreea Trif, Managing Partner. Andreea has over 15 years of experience in technology and media companies in Romania and Sweden.

“Attracting a fund like Founders Bridge in the project […] validates the demonstrated path as well as the business potential. We’re proud to have significantly contributed to the business development of over 1,200 specialists in the field of beauty services, who were able to evolve and gain a larger number of customers,” said Andreea Trif, Mero Managing Partner.

The Mero platform currently has over 700 member salons from 50 cities.

The company made an initial investment of about EUR 200,000 to develop technology, expand national coverage, and support the salons in its network. It currently works with a team of 12 people.

(Photo source: Mero)