Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 11/01/2021 - 14:04
Business

Romanian startup Mero attracts EUR 300,000 investment for its beauty services booking platform

01 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Local Mero platform, formerly Nova Booker, announced that it attracted an investment of EUR 300,000 from the Founders Bridge fund. It plans to use the funds to accelerate its growth and further develop its booking platform for beauty services.

The Mero platform, developed four years ago by a team from Craiova, is a tool for the growing beauty salon industry. It makes it easier for customers to book an appointment at nearby beauty salons, intermediating 100,000 appointments per month.

The product is developed by Andreea Trif, Managing Partner. Andreea has over 15 years of experience in technology and media companies in Romania and Sweden.

“Attracting a fund like Founders Bridge in the project […] validates the demonstrated path as well as the business potential. We’re proud to have significantly contributed to the business development of over 1,200 specialists in the field of beauty services, who were able to evolve and gain a larger number of customers,” said Andreea Trif, Mero Managing Partner.

The Mero platform currently has over 700 member salons from 50 cities.

The company made an initial investment of about EUR 200,000 to develop technology, expand national coverage, and support the salons in its network. It currently works with a team of 12 people.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mero)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 10/12/2021 - 11:33
25 October 2021
RI +
Back home: Two Romanians left France to start a cider business in Transylvania
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 11/01/2021 - 14:04
Business

Romanian startup Mero attracts EUR 300,000 investment for its beauty services booking platform

01 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Local Mero platform, formerly Nova Booker, announced that it attracted an investment of EUR 300,000 from the Founders Bridge fund. It plans to use the funds to accelerate its growth and further develop its booking platform for beauty services.

The Mero platform, developed four years ago by a team from Craiova, is a tool for the growing beauty salon industry. It makes it easier for customers to book an appointment at nearby beauty salons, intermediating 100,000 appointments per month.

The product is developed by Andreea Trif, Managing Partner. Andreea has over 15 years of experience in technology and media companies in Romania and Sweden.

“Attracting a fund like Founders Bridge in the project […] validates the demonstrated path as well as the business potential. We’re proud to have significantly contributed to the business development of over 1,200 specialists in the field of beauty services, who were able to evolve and gain a larger number of customers,” said Andreea Trif, Mero Managing Partner.

The Mero platform currently has over 700 member salons from 50 cities.

The company made an initial investment of about EUR 200,000 to develop technology, expand national coverage, and support the salons in its network. It currently works with a team of 12 people.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mero)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 10/12/2021 - 11:33
25 October 2021
RI +
Back home: Two Romanians left France to start a cider business in Transylvania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church
12 October 2021
Community
Expat in Romania - Joseph Long (US): Romania has brought me good food and great people
25 October 2021
RI +
Back home: Two Romanians left France to start a cider business in Transylvania
25 October 2021
Discover Romania
Documentaries that highlight Romania's nature & wildlife
11 October 2021
Discover Romania
Romanian song of the week: Spike - Zeu