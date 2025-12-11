MedLife hits EUR 1 billion valuation on Bucharest Stock Exchange

MedLife, Romania’s largest private medical services network, announced on Wednesday, December 10, that it reached a market capitalization of EUR 1 billion on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The milestone secures its position as “the most valuable healthcare company” in the country.

The achievement came nine years after MedLife’s listing on BVB in December 2016, during which the company has pursued one of the most extensive expansion programs in the private healthcare sector. Its growth strategy has been driven by active investment, an acquisition pipeline exceeding 60 transactions, and the development of an integrated national medical platform.

“The achievement of the EUR 1 billion market capitalization threshold is an important validation for us and proof that the MedLife model remains solid and relevant, regardless of the context,” said Mihai Marcu, president and CEO of the MedLife Group.

He also acknowledged the economic pressures affecting the broader Romanian market, including declining retail sales and a slowdown in private healthcare growth, but expressed optimism about returning to sustainable growth as early as the second quarter of next year.

Since going public, the company has expanded from RON 466 million in total assets in 2016 to more than RON 3 billion in 2024. Revenue has increased more than fivefold, from RON 502 million to RON 2.72 billion, while EBITDA grew almost sixfold, from RON 70 million to RON 416 million.

MedLife has also become the first private operator in Romania to surpass EUR 500 million in pro forma revenue.

(Photo source: the company)