 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE
Capital markets powered by BSE

MedLife hits EUR 1 billion valuation on Bucharest Stock Exchange

11 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

MedLife, Romania’s largest private medical services network, announced on Wednesday, December 10, that it reached a market capitalization of EUR 1 billion on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The milestone secures its position as “the most valuable healthcare company” in the country.

The achievement came nine years after MedLife’s listing on BVB in December 2016, during which the company has pursued one of the most extensive expansion programs in the private healthcare sector. Its growth strategy has been driven by active investment, an acquisition pipeline exceeding 60 transactions, and the development of an integrated national medical platform.

“The achievement of the EUR 1 billion market capitalization threshold is an important validation for us and proof that the MedLife model remains solid and relevant, regardless of the context,” said Mihai Marcu, president and CEO of the MedLife Group. 

He also acknowledged the economic pressures affecting the broader Romanian market, including declining retail sales and a slowdown in private healthcare growth, but expressed optimism about returning to sustainable growth as early as the second quarter of next year.

Since going public, the company has expanded from RON 466 million in total assets in 2016 to more than RON 3 billion in 2024. Revenue has increased more than fivefold, from RON 502 million to RON 2.72 billion, while EBITDA grew almost sixfold, from RON 70 million to RON 416 million. 

MedLife has also become the first private operator in Romania to surpass EUR 500 million in pro forma revenue.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

MedLife hits EUR 1 billion valuation on Bucharest Stock Exchange

11 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

MedLife, Romania’s largest private medical services network, announced on Wednesday, December 10, that it reached a market capitalization of EUR 1 billion on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The milestone secures its position as “the most valuable healthcare company” in the country.

The achievement came nine years after MedLife’s listing on BVB in December 2016, during which the company has pursued one of the most extensive expansion programs in the private healthcare sector. Its growth strategy has been driven by active investment, an acquisition pipeline exceeding 60 transactions, and the development of an integrated national medical platform.

“The achievement of the EUR 1 billion market capitalization threshold is an important validation for us and proof that the MedLife model remains solid and relevant, regardless of the context,” said Mihai Marcu, president and CEO of the MedLife Group. 

He also acknowledged the economic pressures affecting the broader Romanian market, including declining retail sales and a slowdown in private healthcare growth, but expressed optimism about returning to sustainable growth as early as the second quarter of next year.

Since going public, the company has expanded from RON 466 million in total assets in 2016 to more than RON 3 billion in 2024. Revenue has increased more than fivefold, from RON 502 million to RON 2.72 billion, while EBITDA grew almost sixfold, from RON 70 million to RON 416 million. 

MedLife has also become the first private operator in Romania to surpass EUR 500 million in pro forma revenue.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 December 2025
Justice
EC refers Romania to EU Court of Justice over failures in air quality monitoring
11 December 2025
Justice
Bucharest Appeal Court leadership rejects media investigation, but judge says “toxic” conditions are real
11 December 2025
Environment
American scientists study extreme microbial life in Romania’s Buzău Land UNESCO Geopark
11 December 2025
Environment
Unexpected moose sighting confirmed in Romania’s Hunedoara county
11 December 2025
Energy
Romania "balances partnership" with OMV Petrom and extends its licenses by 15 years
11 December 2025
Justice
Media investigation revealing "captured judiciary" prompts street protests in Romania
11 December 2025
Culture
Traditional Romanian string instrument added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list
10 December 2025
Society
Rising prices push Romanians toward smaller holiday budgets, survey finds