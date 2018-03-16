Largest private healthcare group in Romania makes second purchase this year

Private healthcare operator MedLife has acquired the control package in the Solomed group of clinics.

The group it acquired is present in Pitesti, Costesti and Curtea de Arges, and thus allows MedLife to enter the ambulatory segment in Arges country. Solomed, launched in 1997, had a EUR 1.15 million turnover in 2017.

This is MedLife’s second acquisition this year, and its 19th overall takeover. Earlier this year, the operator announced it would buy 90% in Ghencea Medical Center in Bucharest.

MedLife is the largest player on the private healthcare sector in Romania, with a pro-forma consolidated turnover of some EUR 142 million in 2017. It is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

