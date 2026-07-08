Dacia expands C-segment line-up with all-new Striker crossover priced under EUR 25,000

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Romanian car brand Dacia announced the launch of a new C-segment car, the Striker. The new model is a crossover designed to complement the Bigstar, as announced in the carmaker's 2030 strategic plan.

The Striker will contribute to the brand's ambition to increase the C-segment share of total sales from 20% to 33% by 2030, according to the Dacia press release, reaching customers in both the retail and business segments.

The model will be marketed in four versions, namely the entry-level Essential, the comfort-focused Expression, the outdoor-use Extreme, and the long-trip-oriented Journey. The starting price announced by Dacia is under EUR 25,000, positioning the Striker among the most affordable electrified models in the C-segment.

The company stated that the main objective in developing the model was to achieve the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) in the C-segment. To achieve this, the Striker features a drag coefficient of 0.29, a weight of approximately 1,400 kg, below the average of competing SUVs, and an exclusively electrified powertrain range.

The name “Striker” is universal in the meaning of “to make a strike” or “to hit the target.” The car offers “the high driving position and outdoor capabilities of an SUV, the versatility and convenience of an estate, and the efficiency and performance of a saloon,” according to the same source.

The exterior design of the Dacia Striker is organised around one central feature: a taut shoulder line that links the front and rear light clusters and structures the body as a whole. This line is the backbone of the design, allowing for a clear interpretation on two levels, reflecting the dual nature of the vehicle.

The raked windscreen, elongated roofline, and inclined rear window combine to create a sleek and dynamic profile. “This section reflects the brand marker Essential but Cool, with an approach that is simple, clear and efficient, inspired by the elegance of saloons and estates,” the brand noted.

Striker is the first vehicle to feature Dacia's new 'T'-shaped LED light signature, positioned at the four corners of the vehicle. At the front, this signature is integrated into a gloss black grille with the iconic “Dacia Link” in the centre. Extending across the full width of the vehicle, it underlines its stance and perceived strength, further emphasised by a generous front bumper.

The vehicle is 4.62m long, similar to a C-segment estate. While ground clearance is equivalent to that of a C-segment SUV (20 cm for the 4x4 and 19 cm for the 4x2), it stands just 1.53m tall, compared with over 1.60m for C-segment SUVs, for a level of performance more closely resembling a saloon. Striker easily handles off-road driving with the generous ground clearance, reinforced – depending on the set-up – by the 4x4 transmission and hybrid 150 4x4 powertrain.

The Striker has seven colors available, including two new shades: Frost Green and Cosmic Blue. The exterior protection consists of Starkle, a hard-wearing untreated material; washable TEP microcloud upholstery, and rubber floor mats including 50% of recycled material.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: media.dacia.com)