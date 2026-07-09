Romania’s president summons parties for new consultations over PM candidate

Romanian president Nicușor Dan said he will hold a new round of consultations with parliamentary parties, most likely on July 13, urging political leaders to present a viable parliamentary majority before he nominates a new prime minister.

The consultations come after Dan rejected the two candidates proposed by the main political blocs last week, arguing that neither had sufficient parliamentary backing to secure a confidence vote.

"During this period, I have discussed with everyone. At this moment, I don't feel that a solution is emerging. I will ask them on Monday to tell me what the solutions are for a majority, and I will ask them to tell you too," the president said, as reported by B1tv.ro.

Dan reiterated that he would not nominate a prime minister without a realistic prospect of parliamentary approval.

"I will not propose a prime minister who I know has no chance of securing a majority, and now the two proposals advanced have no chance of securing a majority. When I proposed Eugen Tomac, I had not the guarantee, but following the discussions I had with the party leaders, I had the reasonable expectation that his government would pass," he said.

"I am no longer in a position to have a reasonable expectation that a particular proposal will pass. I hope you will ask the same questions of the party leaders. The answer must come from the party leaders in Parliament. Let them say what their majority proposal is," he added.

Last week, Dan rejected Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Sorin Grindeanu and the joint nominee of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR) and Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), Siegfried Mureșan, after concluding that neither could command a parliamentary majority.

Asked whether he would accept support from the opposition Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) to form a new government, Dan replied: "No."

Romania has been governed by an interim administration since the collapse of the previous coalition, with acting prime minister Ilie Bolojan remaining in office until a new government secures parliamentary approval.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)