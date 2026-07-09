Romania's Vânători Neamț Natural Park introduces treasure hunt experience for visitors

The Vânători Neamț Natural Park launched Romania’s first treasure hunt-style visitor experience for a natural park, allowing tourists to explore the protected area through an interactive digital platform. The initiative combines nature, culture, and heritage sites with quizzes, suggested routes, and multimedia content designed to encourage visitors to engage more deeply with the destination.

According to park representatives, the new online platform features 36 points of interest, each paired with a quiz that challenges visitors to observe details and discover information not easily found through a simple online search.

For example, among the featured locations is the Vasile Găman Ethnographic Museum, where visitors are invited to identify historical events carved into the wooden entrance gate as part of one of the quizzes.

The attractions are grouped into three themes - nature, culture, and spirituality - allowing visitors to create personalized itineraries based on their interests and the time available. For those looking for guidance, the platform also includes four suggested routes combining different attractions and local stories.

The interactive map is integrated with Google Maps, enabling visitors to navigate easily between sites. Access to all attractions and the digital platform is free.

The digital experience also includes the mini-documentary Sounds of Vânători Neamț Natural Park, which introduces visitors to the area's soundscape using recordings captured entirely within the park, including birds, forests, wind, water, and wildlife.

Visitors can also listen to two playlists created by Romanian sound recordist George Vlad for Earth FM. One captures the soundscapes of the "Land of the Bison," while the other focuses on the sounds of species living in the park. The platform also features Zimbru (Bison), a musical composition by Cristian Ștefănescu (Electric Brother) and George Vlad that combines natural sounds recorded in the park with musical instruments and electronic elements.

The treasure hunt platform is available on the Vânători Neamț Natural Park website, where visitors can access the interactive map, quizzes, suggested routes and audio-visual materials.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)