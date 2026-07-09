Bucharest City Tour buses add National Cathedral stop, return to Calea Victoriei

The hop-on, hop-off Bucharest City Tour bus service will extend its route to the National Cathedral and return to Calea Victoriei starting July 10, public transport operator STB announced. The changes will introduce new stops and two different itineraries depending on the day of the week.

According to STB, the tourist line will, for the first time, include a stop at the People's Salvation Cathedral, located near the Palace of the Parliament.

“The new stop brings visitors directly to Romania's largest church and one of Europe's most imposing Orthodox cathedrals. Located near the Palace of the Parliament, the National Cathedral stands out for its monumental architecture, towering bell tower, and spectacular interior mosaics, handcrafted by Romanian artists using Murano glass and gold leaf,” reads the announcement.

“Every Friday, we will operate the Red Route along Calea Victoriei, a circuit that offers spectacular panoramic views of the city. On Saturdays and Sundays, the Bucharest City Tour will operate on the Blue Route,” it added.

The Red Route will offer a complete journey along Bucharest's main boulevards, STB said, with stops at the city's key landmarks - Piața Presei, the Village Museum, the Arch of Triumph, Piața Victoriei, Piața Revoluției, Regina Elisabeta Boulevard (new stop), CEC Palace, the Palace of the Parliament, Calea 13 Septembrie, the National Cathedral (new stop), the Palace of the Parliament (Națiunile Unite Boulevard – new stop), the Palace of the Parliament (return stop), Piața Unirii, Universitate, Piața Romană, Piața Victoriei, Piața Charles de Gaulle, King Mihai I Park, the Village Museum, and Piața Presei.

The Blue Route will take visitors to Piața Presei, the Village Museum, the Arch of Triumph, Piața Victoriei, Piața Romană, Universitate, the Palace of the Parliament (Libertății Boulevard), Calea 13 Septembrie (new stop), the National Cathedral (new stop), the Palace of the Parliament (Națiunile Unite Boulevard – new stop), the Palace of the Parliament (return stop), and Piața Unirii (terminus).

STB said the Bucharest City Tour buses will continue to operate on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays between 10:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. Promotional fares remain unchanged at RON 49 for adults and RON 25 for children aged 4 to 14.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Societatea de Transport București STB SA)