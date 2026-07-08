Romania to spend 3.7% of GDP on defense and security in 2026, joins NATO drone procurement initiative

Romania will raise its combined defense and security spending to 3.7% of GDP this year and has joined NATO's new Drone Edge initiative for joint drone procurement, president Nicușor Dan announced on Wednesday, July 8, while attending the NATO summit in Ankara. The country also joined a NATO-backed initiative to acquire Saab GlobalEye surveillance aircraft and signed a declaration to establish a new international defense financing institution.

In a Facebook post, president Dan said Romania remains committed to fulfilling its obligations as a NATO ally and will continue investing in defense while strengthening collective security, particularly in the Black Sea region.

“This year, we will reach combined defense and security spending of 3.7% of GDP,” Nicușor Dan said. “We are working to develop a stronger and more capable transatlantic defense industry. That is why Romania has joined the NATO Drone Edge project, an initiative that will enable Allied countries to jointly procure drones.”

He added that Romania would assume greater responsibility for collective security by contributing to deterrence and preventing incidents in the Black Sea region, in close cooperation with other NATO allies.

Moreover, president Dan also said Romania would continue supporting Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, while expanding its role as a stabilizing actor on NATO's Eastern Flank and within the Bucharest Nine (B9) format.

Separately, Nicușor Dan announced on July 7 that Romania had joined NATO and partner countries in signing a declaration of intent to establish the Defense, Security and Resilience Bank, an initiative led by Canada aimed at strengthening financing for defense and security projects.

Romania is also among 11 NATO member states that have agreed to jointly purchase Saab GlobalEye airborne surveillance and command aircraft, according to an agreement announced during the NATO Defense Industry Forum in Ankara. The aircraft will replace part of NATO's aging fleet of Boeing E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System AWACS aircraft, marking a major step in modernizing the Alliance's airborne surveillance and early warning capabilities, NATO said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicușor Dan)