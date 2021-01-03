RO medical services provider MedLife triples profit in pandemic year

Romanian private medical services provider MedLife (M), an entrepreneurial company controlled by the Marcu family, reported a preliminary consolidated net profit of RON 62 million (EUR 12.7 mln) for 2020, 3.5 times higher compared to the previous year.

Its consolidated turnover increased by 11.5% to almost RON 1.1 billion (EUR 226 mln).

The ecosystem created by MedLife will facilitate capturing the demand for medical services in the post-pandemic recovery period, the company says in its report.

MedLife will continue to strengthen its position nationwide through M&A and the development of projects aimed at recovering the post-COVID patient.

The development plans for this year also include the gradual development of the MedPark project, which has the potential to become the most complex medical project in Romania and comparable with other large medical entities in Europe, the group said in its report.

The company will carefully calibrate the new investments and acquisitions according to the evolution of the pandemic, said Mihai Marcu, president and CEO of MedLife.

The group has a market capitalization of nearly RON 1.3 bln (EUR 266 mln), and its share price rose by 19.4 year-to-date.

On February 26, when the company released its results, MedLife's shares dropped by 2.9%.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

