Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa 

 

Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/01/2021 - 08:25
Capital markets

RO medical services provider MedLife triples profit in pandemic year

01 March 2021
Romanian private medical services provider MedLife (M), an entrepreneurial company controlled by the Marcu family, reported a preliminary consolidated net profit of RON 62 million (EUR 12.7 mln) for 2020, 3.5 times higher compared to the previous year.

Its consolidated turnover increased by 11.5% to almost RON 1.1 billion (EUR 226 mln).

The ecosystem created by MedLife will facilitate capturing the demand for medical services in the post-pandemic recovery period, the company says in its report.

MedLife will continue to strengthen its position nationwide through M&A and the development of projects aimed at recovering the post-COVID patient.

The development plans for this year also include the gradual development of the MedPark project, which has the potential to become the most complex medical project in Romania and comparable with other large medical entities in Europe, the group said in its report.

The company will carefully calibrate the new investments and acquisitions according to the evolution of the pandemic, said Mihai Marcu, president and CEO of MedLife.

The group has a market capitalization of nearly RON 1.3 bln (EUR 266 mln), and its share price rose by 19.4 year-to-date.

On February 26, when the company released its results, MedLife's shares dropped by 2.9%.

Simona Fodor
Simona Fodor 

 

11 December 2020
.lumen: How the glasses created by a Romanian startup aid the mobility of the blind
Simona Fodor
Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

11 December 2020
.lumen: How the glasses created by a Romanian startup aid the mobility of the blind
