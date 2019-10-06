Romanian healthcare provider MedLife earmarks EUR 20 mln for acquisitions

The managing board of Romanian healthcare chain MedLife announced that it wants to secure EUR 20 million for new acquisitions.

The company will increase the credit lines it holds at local banks by EUR 15 million and will cover the rest from its own funds.

MedLife thus aims to continue its domestic and international expansion. The syndicate of banks MedLife works with is made up of BCR as coordinator, principal arranger, facilitator and guarantee agent and financier, BRD Groupe Societe Generale, Raiffeisen Bank and Banca Transilvania as arrangers and financiers.

The company achieved higher profit margins, which allows it to grow sustainably, explained Mihai Marcu, president and CEO of MedLife Group. At the same time, lower indebtedness encourages the company’s managers to turn to shareholders and demand more funding to resume acquisitions in Romania, Hungary, but also in the neighbouring countries with significant growth potential, he explained.

(Photo source: MedLife)