Healthcare chain MedLife takes over medical center in Cluj-Napoca

MedLife, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, announced the takeover of a 65% majority stake in the Badea Medica Center in Cluj Napoca, specializing in abdominal pathology.

Cluj-Napoca is one of the points of interest in MedLife’s development plan, explained Mihai Marcu, president and CEO of MedLife Group. The group first opened a test laboratory and a center for occupational medicine in the city and then expanded with a large clinic - Hyperclinica MedLife. It entered the hospital segment a couple of years earlier when becoming a shareholder in Humanitas hospital.

The group, Marcu said, will continue pursuing its strategy of acquisition both in Romania and in the neighboring countries, a plan already announced to the investors and shareholders.

The purchase of Badea Medica is the twenty-first acquisition made to date by the MedLife group, the previous being announced in January - the Rózsakert Medical Center in Hungary.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)