Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 09/30/2019 - 08:23
Business
RO healthcare group Medlife expands credit facility by EUR 24 mln
30 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

MedLife (M), the only provider of private medical services listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, restructured and increased by EUR 24 million its existing credit facilities into a EUR 90 million syndicated credit facility.

The company will use the funds for pursuing its takeover strategy, both nationally and internationally, representatives of the company said in an report to investors.

"We are expanding the financing lines for the development and expansion of the group at national and international level. (...) The takeover program is going on and we hope to complete some deals in the coming future. Separately, we continue investments in greenfield expansion, digitization and technology projects," said Mihai Marcu, President and CEO of MedLife.

BCR coordinated the syndicate of banks that extended the credit, which included BRD Groupe Société Générale, Banca Transilvania and Raiffeisen Bank.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 09/30/2019 - 08:23
Business
RO healthcare group Medlife expands credit facility by EUR 24 mln
30 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

MedLife (M), the only provider of private medical services listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, restructured and increased by EUR 24 million its existing credit facilities into a EUR 90 million syndicated credit facility.

The company will use the funds for pursuing its takeover strategy, both nationally and internationally, representatives of the company said in an report to investors.

"We are expanding the financing lines for the development and expansion of the group at national and international level. (...) The takeover program is going on and we hope to complete some deals in the coming future. Separately, we continue investments in greenfield expansion, digitization and technology projects," said Mihai Marcu, President and CEO of MedLife.

BCR coordinated the syndicate of banks that extended the credit, which included BRD Groupe Société Générale, Banca Transilvania and Raiffeisen Bank.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

30 September 2019
Politics
EC incoming president asks Romania and Hungary for “suitable nominees” for commissioner positions
30 September 2019
Social
New university year starts in Romania: How many students and what do they study?
27 September 2019
Business
Romania, close to full blackout twice this year
27 September 2019
Business
What can you buy on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the world’s newest Emerging Market?
27 September 2019
Discover Romania
Romanian film review – Genre bender: The Whistlers
27 September 2019
Business
A historical decision for Romania: Bucharest Stock Exchange promoted to Emerging Market
26 September 2019
Social
Mountain resort in Romania confronted with stray cow problem
26 September 2019
Social
Romanians need to work six times more than Americans to buy the new iPhone 11

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40