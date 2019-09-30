RO healthcare group Medlife expands credit facility by EUR 24 mln

MedLife (M), the only provider of private medical services listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, restructured and increased by EUR 24 million its existing credit facilities into a EUR 90 million syndicated credit facility.

The company will use the funds for pursuing its takeover strategy, both nationally and internationally, representatives of the company said in an report to investors.

"We are expanding the financing lines for the development and expansion of the group at national and international level. (...) The takeover program is going on and we hope to complete some deals in the coming future. Separately, we continue investments in greenfield expansion, digitization and technology projects," said Mihai Marcu, President and CEO of MedLife.

BCR coordinated the syndicate of banks that extended the credit, which included BRD Groupe Société Générale, Banca Transilvania and Raiffeisen Bank.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

