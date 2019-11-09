Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 09/11/2019 - 08:03
Business
Romanian healthcare chain MedLife continues takeovers
11 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

MedLife, the biggest Romanian medical services provider, has taken over a majority stake in the Onco Team Diagnostic laboratory in Bucharest.

This is the first pathological anatomy laboratory in the company's portfolio.

"The laboratory is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, in line with MedLife standards, and the team is made up of super-specialized physicians on their niche. This is the first step in the expansion and development project, approved by the shareholders a few months ago," said Mihai Marcu, president and CEO of MedLife Group.

Onco Team Diagnostic has been operating for 6 years. Last year, the laboratory had a turnover of RON 5.2 million (EUR 1.1 mln) and a profit of EUR 10,000.

MedLife reported a turnover of RON 468 mln (EUR 100 mln) in the first half of this year, up 25.4% compared to the same period last year. Its operating profit increased by 65% to RON 28.1 mln (EUR 5.9 mln). The company has financed its expansion from loans, which reached RON 697 mln (EUR 146 mln) at the end of June.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 09/11/2019 - 08:03
Business
Romanian healthcare chain MedLife continues takeovers
11 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

MedLife, the biggest Romanian medical services provider, has taken over a majority stake in the Onco Team Diagnostic laboratory in Bucharest.

This is the first pathological anatomy laboratory in the company's portfolio.

"The laboratory is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, in line with MedLife standards, and the team is made up of super-specialized physicians on their niche. This is the first step in the expansion and development project, approved by the shareholders a few months ago," said Mihai Marcu, president and CEO of MedLife Group.

Onco Team Diagnostic has been operating for 6 years. Last year, the laboratory had a turnover of RON 5.2 million (EUR 1.1 mln) and a profit of EUR 10,000.

MedLife reported a turnover of RON 468 mln (EUR 100 mln) in the first half of this year, up 25.4% compared to the same period last year. Its operating profit increased by 65% to RON 28.1 mln (EUR 5.9 mln). The company has financed its expansion from loans, which reached RON 697 mln (EUR 146 mln) at the end of June.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40