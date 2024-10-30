Romania's MedLife expands with new takeover in Tulcea

MedLife (BVB: M), the leader in the private medical services market in Romania, announced the acquisition of a 60% majority stake in the group Routine Med from Tulcea.

MedLife thus expands its national footprint in the southeast region, where it is already present with collection points, a laboratory in Constanta, as well as three hyper clinics in Constanta, Galati, and Braila, being the operator with the largest integrated diagnostic and treatment services platform in Romania.

Founded in 2010, the group Routine Med operates a hospital facility with an operating room, a unit with day and continuous hospitalization, and an outpatient area.

Thus, patients in Dobrogea will have access to over 20 medical and surgical specialties, including dentistry and medical optics.

The hospital and outpatient services are complemented by laboratory and medical imaging services, offering an integrated diagnostic and treatment service at the regional level.

According to company representatives, Routine Med's turnover last year exceeded RON 15 million (EUR 3 million).

(Photo source: MedLife)