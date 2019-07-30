Swedish healthcare provider sees 40% higher revenues in Romania after acquisitions

Swedish healthcare services provider Medicover increased its revenues in Romania by 40.5% in the first half of this year, to EUR 59.3 million.

The revenues in Romania represent 14.7% of the group’s total revenues, making the local market the third most important for the group after Germany and Poland.

The medical services division generated 84% higher revenues in Romania in the first half, namely EUR 29.4 million. The boost came from the acquisitions made last year, namely the Pelican Hospital in Oradea, the Phoenix Medical Center in Oltenia, and the Academica Medical Center in Bucharest.

The diagnostic services division Synevo recorded revenues of EUR 29.9 million in the first half, up by 14% compared to the same period of 2018.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Medicover Romania)