Swedish group Medicover ups revenues in Romania by 41% after acquisitions

Swedish medical services group Medicover increased its revenues in Romania by 41.2% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2019, to EUR 29.9 million.

The evolution was partly determined by the acquisitions completed in 2018, when the group took over the Pelican hospital in Oradea, the Phoenix medical center in the Oltenia region, and the Academica medical center in Bucharest.

The revenues in Romania stand for 14.9% of the group’s total revenues, the third-highest share after those in Germany and Poland. The group operates in Romania through its two divisions: medical services – Medicover and diagnostic services – Synevo.

Medicover group had revenues of close to EUR 200 million in the first quarter, up 23.3% year-on-year.

(Photo source: Facebook/Medicover Romania)