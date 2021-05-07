Medicover invests EUR 20 mln in new hospital in Bucharest

Medical services provider Medicover Romania announced it would invest EUR 20 million to develop a new hospital in Bucharest.

The investment entails the conversion of an office building with a surface of 15,000 sqm. For this, Medicover Romania signed a 15-year agreement, with an extension option, with the building's owner, real estate developer Multigalaxy. The building is located on Fabrica de Glucoză St., close to the Bucharest- Ploiești highway and the two Medicover clinics in the city's Pipera area.

The hospital will have more than 150 beds, eight operating rooms, an integrated outpatient department, and a high tech imaging department, among others. It will have a parking lot with 281 spots.

It will be Medicover's second hospital in Bucharest, after the one open in the city's Băneasa area.

With its location, the hospital will serve the population in the Bucharest metropolitan area, the company explained.

The project is meant to "answer the community's growing need for modern medical services with an integrated approach, especially following the Covid-19 pandemic."

"With this greenfield investment, we want to offer an extended portfolio of multi-specialty medical services, approaching patient care in an integrated manner. We are proud to consolidate our local presence and involvement to serve the most dynamic region in Romania," John Stubbington, COO of Medicover Healthcare Services, said.

"We made a long-term commitment to increasing the quality of medical services in Romania through investments in medical excellence and performance with a strong impact in the community. The new hospital will benefit from the international expertise of the Medicover group, present in 12 countries," Fredrik Rågmark, CEO of Medicover, said.

Swedish group Medicover operates in Romania through the Medicover medical division and the Synevo laboratory division. Romania is the third-largest market for Medicover, after Germany and Poland, with a contribution of 13.5% to the group's revenues.

In Romania, Medicover has a network of 25 clinics in Bucharest and in the country, and three hospitals in Bucharest, Oradea, and Craiova, 28 on-site practices and more than 250 partner medical units.

(Photo courtesy of Medicover)

