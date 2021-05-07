Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 07/05/2021 - 13:42
Business

Medicover invests EUR 20 mln in new hospital in Bucharest

05 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Medical services provider Medicover Romania announced it would invest EUR 20 million to develop a new hospital in Bucharest.

The investment entails the conversion of an office building with a surface of 15,000 sqm. For this, Medicover Romania signed a 15-year agreement, with an extension option, with the building's owner, real estate developer Multigalaxy. The building is located on Fabrica de Glucoză St., close to the Bucharest- Ploiești highway and the two Medicover clinics in the city's Pipera area.

The hospital will have more than 150 beds, eight operating rooms, an integrated outpatient department, and a high tech imaging department, among others. It will have a parking lot with 281 spots.

It will be Medicover's second hospital in Bucharest, after the one open in the city's Băneasa area.

With its location, the hospital will serve the population in the Bucharest metropolitan area, the company explained.

The project is meant to "answer the community's growing need for modern medical services with an integrated approach, especially following the Covid-19 pandemic."

 "With this greenfield investment, we want to offer an extended portfolio of multi-specialty medical services, approaching patient care in an integrated manner. We are proud to consolidate our local presence and involvement to serve the most dynamic region in Romania," John Stubbington, COO of Medicover Healthcare Services, said.

"We made a long-term commitment to increasing the quality of medical services in Romania through investments in medical excellence and performance with a strong impact in the community. The new hospital will benefit from the international expertise of the Medicover group, present in 12 countries," Fredrik Rågmark, CEO of Medicover, said.

Swedish group Medicover operates in Romania through the Medicover medical division and the Synevo laboratory division. Romania is the third-largest market for Medicover, after Germany and Poland, with a contribution of 13.5% to the group's revenues. 

In Romania, Medicover has a network of 25 clinics in Bucharest and in the country, and three hospitals in Bucharest, Oradea, and Craiova, 28 on-site practices and more than 250 partner medical units.

(Photo courtesy of Medicover)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 05:55
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 07/05/2021 - 13:42
Business

Medicover invests EUR 20 mln in new hospital in Bucharest

05 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Medical services provider Medicover Romania announced it would invest EUR 20 million to develop a new hospital in Bucharest.

The investment entails the conversion of an office building with a surface of 15,000 sqm. For this, Medicover Romania signed a 15-year agreement, with an extension option, with the building's owner, real estate developer Multigalaxy. The building is located on Fabrica de Glucoză St., close to the Bucharest- Ploiești highway and the two Medicover clinics in the city's Pipera area.

The hospital will have more than 150 beds, eight operating rooms, an integrated outpatient department, and a high tech imaging department, among others. It will have a parking lot with 281 spots.

It will be Medicover's second hospital in Bucharest, after the one open in the city's Băneasa area.

With its location, the hospital will serve the population in the Bucharest metropolitan area, the company explained.

The project is meant to "answer the community's growing need for modern medical services with an integrated approach, especially following the Covid-19 pandemic."

 "With this greenfield investment, we want to offer an extended portfolio of multi-specialty medical services, approaching patient care in an integrated manner. We are proud to consolidate our local presence and involvement to serve the most dynamic region in Romania," John Stubbington, COO of Medicover Healthcare Services, said.

"We made a long-term commitment to increasing the quality of medical services in Romania through investments in medical excellence and performance with a strong impact in the community. The new hospital will benefit from the international expertise of the Medicover group, present in 12 countries," Fredrik Rågmark, CEO of Medicover, said.

Swedish group Medicover operates in Romania through the Medicover medical division and the Synevo laboratory division. Romania is the third-largest market for Medicover, after Germany and Poland, with a contribution of 13.5% to the group's revenues. 

In Romania, Medicover has a network of 25 clinics in Bucharest and in the country, and three hospitals in Bucharest, Oradea, and Craiova, 28 on-site practices and more than 250 partner medical units.

(Photo courtesy of Medicover)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 03/05/2021 - 05:55
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe
02 July 2021
Business
Norway’s Vard builds ‘biggest yacht in the world’ in Romanian shipyards
01 July 2021
Social
Romanians would migrate to the countryside, but they want internet
30 June 2021
Business
EBRD doubles forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6%
29 June 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline
25 June 2021
Social
Romania to start destroying expired COVID-19 vaccines as vaccination numbers drop
25 June 2021
Social
Romanian PM Citu opens wedding season, up to 300 vaccinated participants accepted