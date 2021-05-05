Medicover reports 42% higher Q1 revenues in Romania

Swedish group Medicover, operating in Romania through the Medicover medical division and the Synevo laboratory division, reported cumulative revenues of EUR 43.1 mln on the Romanian market in the first quarter of the year, up 42% compared to the same period of the year last.

"Our revenues rose in the first quarter, providing a strong foundation for meeting our strategic priorities. Although the uncertainty remains high in 2021, we will continue to develop our national network, organically and through acquisitions," said Florinela Cîrstina, General Manager of Medicover Romania.

Romania is the third-largest market for Medicover, after Germany and Poland, with a contribution of 13.5% to the group's revenues.

"We continue with the digitization projects carried out, the automation of work processes, and the development of the offer of available diagnostic services, as well as the expansion of the network, to cover all the counties of the country," added Laurenţiu Luca, General Manager of Synevo Romania.

At group level, Medicover reported a 33% rise in revenues to EUR 317.2 mln, of which the Medical Services division accounted for EUR 157.3 mln (+17.5%), and the Diagnostic Services division reached revenues of EUR 165.5 mln (+53%).

