Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/04/2022 - 08:28
Business

Romania’s medicines market up 17% to EUR 4.24 bln in 2021

04 February 2022
The sales of medicines in Romania reached a total of RON 21 billion (EUR 4.24 bln) in 2021, up 17% from the previous year, according to data from market research company Cegedim.

The rise comes after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic barred access to hospitals for Romanians with other health problems than Covid-19 during 2020, especially during the lockdown period.

In volume terms, however, the market developed slower, the number of boxes rising by only 5%. Thus, the volume of medicines used last year was 658 million boxes, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The most common drugs in 2021 were those for the digestive system, with over 152 million boxes reaching patients in this segment. They were closely followed by the drugs for cardiovascular disease, with 148 million boxes sold last year.

The largest companies by value in 2021 were Sanofi, Novartis and Zentiva. In volume, two companies with local factories are in the first two positions - Zentiva and Sun Pharma (Terapia Cluj).

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
