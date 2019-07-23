Romanian students win 6 medals at international Maths Olympiad

The Romanian high school students who took part in the 2019 International Mathematical Olympiad brought home six medals: one gold medal, two silver medals, and three bronze ones.

Edis Memiș, a student at the International Informatics High School in Constanța, received the gold medal, while Sergiu-Ionuț Novac, with the Coriolan Brediceanu High School in Lugoj (Timiș county) and Sebastian-Mihai Șimon, with the International Informatics High School in Bucharest, received the silver medals.

The bronze medals went to Tudor-Darius Cardaș, a student at the A.T. Laurian National College in Botoșani, and Andrei-Theodore Mărginean and Nguyen Tran-Bach, students at the International Informatics High School in Bucharest.

The Romanian delegation was led by professor Cătălin-Liviu Gherghe, from the Mathematics and Informatics Faculty of the Bucharest University, accompanied by professor Mihai Chiș, from the Mathematics and Informatics Faculty of the Vest University of Timișoara, professor Radu Gologan, the president of the Mathematical Sciences Society of Romania, and Lucian Țurea, of the Mathematics and Informatics Faculty of the Bucharest University.

The competition took place between July 10 and July 22 in Bath, United Kingdom. A total of 621 students from 112 countries participated.

(Photo: edu.ro)

