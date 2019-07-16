Romanian students score top results at international science competitions

The Romanian students received five medals at the 50th edition of the International Physics Olympiad, which took place in Tel Aviv. They received four silver medals and one bronze medal, the Education Ministry announced.

Ariana Dalia Vlad, Iosif Theodor, Ionel Emilian Chiosa and Ştefan Dolteanu won silver medals, while Sabina Drăgoi won a bronze medal (all pictured). Ionel Emilian Chiosa also received the Best Creative Solution special prize. All of them are students at the International Informatics High School in Bucharest.

This year’s edition of the International Physics Olympiad took place between July 7 and July 15 and gathered over 380 contestants from 82 countries.

At the same time, the Romanian students brought home eight medals from the Tuymaada International Olympiad, held in the Russian Federation between July 8 and July 14. They won medals in all the four disciplines of the competition (Chemistry, Mathematics, Informatics, and Physics) and placed Romania on the first spot in the medals chart.

In the Physics competition, Antonia Alma Ghiţă and Eduard-Florin Burlacu (10th grade students at the Informatics High School in Bucharest) won gold medals.

In the Informatics competition, Matei Tinca (an 11th grade student at the Tudor Vianu College in Bucharest) won the gold medal and the maximum score, while Mircea Danciu (a 10th grade student at the Informatics High School in Bucharest) received a silver medal.

In the Chemistry competition, Eugen Marian Piron (an 11th grade student at the B.P. Hasdeu National College in Buzău) and Emeric Claudiu Ardelean (an 11th grade student at the Gheorghe Şincai National College in Baia Mare) received silver medals.

In the Mathematics competition, Diana Ţolu (a 9th grade student at the Informatics High School in Bucharest) received a silver medal, while Darius Lazea (a 9th grade student at the Gheorghe Şincai National College in Baia Mare) received a bronze medal.

(Photo: edu.ro)