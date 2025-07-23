New retail center M Park Titan under construction in Bucharest

A new retail project, M Park Titan, is currently being built in Bucharest by Square 7, part of the M Core group. The 3.2-hectare plot was acquired in April 2025, with construction starting the following month.

The shopping center will offer around 8,500 square meters of retail space and is expected to open in December 2025.

The center will host a mix of well-known brands, including Animax, BeFit Gym, Deichmann, dm drogerie markt, Dr. Max, Esența Plant, Flanco, JYSK, KFC, Las Vegas Games, Mesopotamia, Pepco, Sinsay, Tedi, and Worldbox.

The development will also include electric vehicle charging stations from Eldrive Romania and is planned to meet current green building standards.

M Core is a family of property investment and management companies comprising LCP, Sheet Anchor, Proudreed, and Sheet Anchor Evolve. The group of businesses has a EUR 7 billion+ portfolio of assets and employs roughly 600 people across Europe.

Over 1,050 assets are managed across the UK, France, Poland, Romania, Germany, and Spain.

(Photo source: the company)