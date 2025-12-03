Elon Musk's mother praisingly shares images of the Christmas Market in Romania's Craiova

Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, re-shared a post about the Craiova Christmas Market on X on Monday, December 1. She described the event as "beautiful" and included three emojis in her caption.

The original post highlighted that the Craiova Christmas Market was taking place in a safe environment.

"No concrete barriers. No armed guards. No tension in the air. Just thousands of people wrapped in Christmas lights, singing carols, drinking hot wine, and celebrating the birth of Christ in peace. Romania, you're showing the world what it looks like when a country still remembers joy, faith, and safety go hand in hand ~ God bless you. I pray the rest of Europe and America get this feeling back soon," the caption read.

The caption alludes to the fact that many similar markets across Europe have had to implement stringent security measures due to terrorist threats. In past years, Islamist terrorists have targeted such markets and made use of cars to run over attendees. Conservatives and figures on the political right have used the attacks to criticize migration from Arab countries into Europe and the US.

Lia Olguța Vasilescu, the mayor of Craiova, reacted to Maye Musk's post on Facebook, saying that "even Elon Musk's mother finds the Christmas Market in Craiova beautiful."

Maye Musk is internationally known both for her career of more than five decades in fashion and for being the mother of Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX. She began her modeling career as a teenager and has appeared in numerous campaigns and on the covers of major magazines. After studying nutrition, Maye Musk also became a licensed dietitian, known for her conferences and books on a healthy lifestyle.

The Craiova Christmas Market was recently designated the most beautiful Christmas Market in Europe, within the annual competition organized by European Best Destinations (EBD), receiving over 142,000 votes from around the world, over the 56,000 received by the second-placed market.

