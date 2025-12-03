Entertainment

Elon Musk's mother praisingly shares images of the Christmas Market in Romania's Craiova

03 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, re-shared a post about the Craiova Christmas Market on X on Monday, December 1. She described the event as "beautiful" and included three emojis in her caption.

The original post highlighted that the Craiova Christmas Market was taking place in a safe environment.

"No concrete barriers. No armed guards. No tension in the air. Just thousands of people wrapped in Christmas lights, singing carols, drinking hot wine, and celebrating the birth of Christ in peace. Romania, you're showing the world what it looks like when a country still remembers joy, faith, and safety go hand in hand ~ God bless you. I pray the rest of Europe and America get this feeling back soon," the caption read.

The caption alludes to the fact that many similar markets across Europe have had to implement stringent security measures due to terrorist threats. In past years, Islamist terrorists have targeted such markets and made use of cars to run over attendees. Conservatives and figures on the political right have used the attacks to criticize migration from Arab countries into Europe and the US.

Lia Olguța Vasilescu, the mayor of Craiova, reacted to Maye Musk's post on Facebook, saying that "even Elon Musk's mother finds the Christmas Market in Craiova beautiful."

Maye Musk is internationally known both for her career of more than five decades in fashion and for being the mother of Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX. She began her modeling career as a teenager and has appeared in numerous campaigns and on the covers of major magazines. After studying nutrition, Maye Musk also became a licensed dietitian, known for her conferences and books on a healthy lifestyle.

The Craiova Christmas Market was recently designated the most beautiful Christmas Market in Europe, within the annual competition organized by European Best Destinations (EBD), receiving over 142,000 votes from around the world, over the 56,000 received by the second-placed market.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Maye Musk)

Read next
Normal
Entertainment

Elon Musk's mother praisingly shares images of the Christmas Market in Romania's Craiova

03 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, re-shared a post about the Craiova Christmas Market on X on Monday, December 1. She described the event as "beautiful" and included three emojis in her caption.

The original post highlighted that the Craiova Christmas Market was taking place in a safe environment.

"No concrete barriers. No armed guards. No tension in the air. Just thousands of people wrapped in Christmas lights, singing carols, drinking hot wine, and celebrating the birth of Christ in peace. Romania, you're showing the world what it looks like when a country still remembers joy, faith, and safety go hand in hand ~ God bless you. I pray the rest of Europe and America get this feeling back soon," the caption read.

The caption alludes to the fact that many similar markets across Europe have had to implement stringent security measures due to terrorist threats. In past years, Islamist terrorists have targeted such markets and made use of cars to run over attendees. Conservatives and figures on the political right have used the attacks to criticize migration from Arab countries into Europe and the US.

Lia Olguța Vasilescu, the mayor of Craiova, reacted to Maye Musk's post on Facebook, saying that "even Elon Musk's mother finds the Christmas Market in Craiova beautiful."

Maye Musk is internationally known both for her career of more than five decades in fashion and for being the mother of Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX. She began her modeling career as a teenager and has appeared in numerous campaigns and on the covers of major magazines. After studying nutrition, Maye Musk also became a licensed dietitian, known for her conferences and books on a healthy lifestyle.

The Craiova Christmas Market was recently designated the most beautiful Christmas Market in Europe, within the annual competition organized by European Best Destinations (EBD), receiving over 142,000 votes from around the world, over the 56,000 received by the second-placed market.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Maye Musk)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 December 2025
Politics
Romanian far-right opposition readies no-confidence motion against Ilie Bolojan government
03 December 2025
Real Estate
Construction begins on Green Court D as Globalworth expands its Bucharest office complex
03 December 2025
Administration
Government taps into state reserve of drinking water as crisis deepens in two Romanian counties
03 December 2025
Events
Marilyn Manson to perform at Romania’s Rockstadt Extreme Fest in 2026
03 December 2025
Politics
Romania’s government advances law on magistrates’ pensions in Parliament
03 December 2025
Politics
Romanian PM travels to Vienna for talks on energy cooperation, stronger bilateral ties
02 December 2025
Environment
Water reserves in Romania decreasing at alarming rates, report shows
02 December 2025
People
British teenager goes missing while hiking in Romania