Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 10/15/2019 - 08:29
Business
Mastercard: Bucharest tops the list of European destinations by growth potential
15 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s capital Bucharest tops for the second consecutive year the list of destinations in Europe with the highest development potential, according to Mastercard's Global Destination Cities Index 2019, a study that offers a significant analysis on urban tourism and the behavior of tourists over the last ten years.

Thus, Bucharest could record a 10.3% increase in the number of foreign tourists this year, followed Lisbon and Tel Aviv, with 10% and 9.1% respectively.

“Bucharest is at the top of the cities with the greatest development potential, maintaining its first position among the destinations in Europe,” says Cosmin Vladimirescu, Country Manager Mastercard Romania.

“Travel has become an important part of our lifestyle and it is critical to understand how tourism is impacting big cities, globally. The study also offers a broad perspective on the behavior of tourists, offering the opportunity to understand their needs and experiences they are looking for,” he explained.

Bucharest welcomed 1.4 million foreign tourists in 2018, up from 1.3 million in 2017.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 10/15/2019 - 08:29
Business
Mastercard: Bucharest tops the list of European destinations by growth potential
15 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s capital Bucharest tops for the second consecutive year the list of destinations in Europe with the highest development potential, according to Mastercard's Global Destination Cities Index 2019, a study that offers a significant analysis on urban tourism and the behavior of tourists over the last ten years.

Thus, Bucharest could record a 10.3% increase in the number of foreign tourists this year, followed Lisbon and Tel Aviv, with 10% and 9.1% respectively.

“Bucharest is at the top of the cities with the greatest development potential, maintaining its first position among the destinations in Europe,” says Cosmin Vladimirescu, Country Manager Mastercard Romania.

“Travel has become an important part of our lifestyle and it is critical to understand how tourism is impacting big cities, globally. The study also offers a broad perspective on the behavior of tourists, offering the opportunity to understand their needs and experiences they are looking for,” he explained.

Bucharest welcomed 1.4 million foreign tourists in 2018, up from 1.3 million in 2017.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

15 October 2019
Social
Most lavish wedding in Romania: Steaua Bucharest owner gives daughter EUR 1 mln wedding present
14 October 2019
Social
Court blocks Bucharest’s railway link to the airport, challenged by billionaire Ion Tiriac
14 October 2019
Sports
Over 30,000 children to watch Romania-Norway football match, an all-time record
11 October 2019
Business
Brand Finance: Romania’s country brand, less valuable but stronger
10 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s president favors early elections after Government dismissed
10 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s Parliament votes out Dancila cabinet
10 October 2019
Social
WB report: Almost two in five Romanians with higher education live abroad
09 October 2019
Business
WB significantly improves forecast on Romania’s economic growth, warns about risks around the corner

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40