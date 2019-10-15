Mastercard: Bucharest tops the list of European destinations by growth potential

Romania’s capital Bucharest tops for the second consecutive year the list of destinations in Europe with the highest development potential, according to Mastercard's Global Destination Cities Index 2019, a study that offers a significant analysis on urban tourism and the behavior of tourists over the last ten years.

Thus, Bucharest could record a 10.3% increase in the number of foreign tourists this year, followed Lisbon and Tel Aviv, with 10% and 9.1% respectively.

“Bucharest is at the top of the cities with the greatest development potential, maintaining its first position among the destinations in Europe,” says Cosmin Vladimirescu, Country Manager Mastercard Romania.

“Travel has become an important part of our lifestyle and it is critical to understand how tourism is impacting big cities, globally. The study also offers a broad perspective on the behavior of tourists, offering the opportunity to understand their needs and experiences they are looking for,” he explained.

Bucharest welcomed 1.4 million foreign tourists in 2018, up from 1.3 million in 2017.

