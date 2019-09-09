Project: Agencies could get paid for bringing foreign tourists to Romania

Tourism agencies could receive EUR 50 for every foreign tourist who spends at least four nights in Romania, Digifm.ro reported.

“With this measure we want, first of all, to attract more tourists to Romania but also to increase the time they spend in the country because a foreign tourist brings in money, clearly. We offer EUR 50 for the first accommodation night, but by increasing this period, the Romanian state wins. More than this, tourism agencies win as well, and, I have to admit, they did not receive very many facilities from us, the Romanian Government, since the Revolution,” tourism minister Bogdan Trif told Digi24.

A foreign tourist spends on average two nights in Romania.

The measure could be applied starting January 1, Adevarul reported.

Other measures the ministry is pondering include a 50% subsidy for the transport expenses for one person’s attendance at international fairs and the fair attendance fee.

Also to support Romania’s promotion abroad, a promotional video about the country is to start airing on TV and online next year, while 20 promotional offices are also to open.

(Photo: Alexino/ Dreamstime)

