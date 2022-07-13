Romanian construction company Masterbuild opens new subsidiary in Kosovo

Masterbuild - General Contractor & Developer announced the opening of a new subsidiary in Kosovo that will take over operational project applications in the Balkans.

The Romanian construction company is expanding in the Kosovo region, after having already built more than 50,000 sqm of military facilities in areas in Africa and Western Europe.

“Despite fluctuations in international raw material prices, the construction market has been operating at an accelerated pace, both during the pandemic period and since the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine. In the last year alone, international defense organizations or trans-national humanitarian bodies have announced military bases and specific infrastructure projects worth more than EUR 1 billion on Europe’s south-eastern borders alone,” the company said.

Masterbuild specialists say that, from the point of view of the construction market, the current international context is shifting the focus to opportunities in the institutional, military, and healthcare segments. The volume of dedicated international projects will increase in the coming period, including in Romania.

“This year, with the relaxation of sanitary conditions, we have restarted our international activity, and we are tendering projects, especially in the segment of special constructions for international institutions such as NATO or UN bodies, for which we have worked in the past and have a substantial portfolio. The critical war period we are going through has accentuated the need for consolidation and construction from scratch of new facilities,” said Stefan Vayna, CEO, Masterbuild - General Contractor & Property Developer.

Masterbuild is a construction, logistics, and industrial development company, active since 2005 in both the industrial construction segment and commercial and residential projects. With over 60 employees, it has recorded a turnover of EUR 15 million in 2022.

The company operates both throughout Romania and in international markets. In 2021 it launched its own logistics park in the northern area of Bucharest.

(Photo source: Facebook/MASTER BUILD)