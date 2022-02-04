Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Real Estate

Masterbuild invests EUR 20 million in new logistics park north of Bucharest

04 February 2022
Masterbuild - General Contractor & Developer said on February 4 that it would invest about EUR 20 million in a new logistics park of over 16,000 sqm. The park is developed on a land area of ​​34,000 sqm located north of Bucharest, in the Butimanu - Dambovita area.

“The new logistics park will take over the increased market demand for industrial and storage spaces with special thermal conditions, requested especially by the consumer goods industries (meat, dairy, vegetables, fruits) but also by the pharmaceutical industry or other sectors active in the field of perishable goods,” reads the company’s press release.

The project, a Build-to-Suit development, will benefit from class A construction standards, with a hall height of up to 14 m and sustainable construction elements, for utility consumption and on-site maintenance costs optimization. It is set to be equipped with photovoltaic panels and an extensive ultra-light green roof, which will save up to 30% of the energy and maintenance costs.

The new Masterbuild Logistic Park will also include Class A office spaces.

Masterbuild is a construction and logistics development company that operates both in Romania and in international markets.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

