Masterbuild invests EUR 20 million in new logistics park north of Bucharest

Masterbuild - General Contractor & Developer said on February 4 that it would invest about EUR 20 million in a new logistics park of over 16,000 sqm. The park is developed on a land area of ​​34,000 sqm located north of Bucharest, in the Butimanu - Dambovita area.

“The new logistics park will take over the increased market demand for industrial and storage spaces with special thermal conditions, requested especially by the consumer goods industries (meat, dairy, vegetables, fruits) but also by the pharmaceutical industry or other sectors active in the field of perishable goods,” reads the company’s press release.

The project, a Build-to-Suit development, will benefit from class A construction standards, with a hall height of up to 14 m and sustainable construction elements, for utility consumption and on-site maintenance costs optimization. It is set to be equipped with photovoltaic panels and an extensive ultra-light green roof, which will save up to 30% of the energy and maintenance costs.

The new Masterbuild Logistic Park will also include Class A office spaces.

Masterbuild is a construction and logistics development company that operates both in Romania and in international markets.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)