Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 10/06/2021 - 15:35
Social

COVID-19 in Romania: Masks become mandatory in outdoor public spaces in localities with high incidence rates

06 October 2021
Wearing a mask is set to become mandatory in all outdoor public spaces in localities where the infection rate is higher than 6 per thousand. According to Digi24, the measure is to apply starting today, October 6, once the joint order of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Internal Affairs is published in the Official Gazette.

According to the joint order, "the obligation to wear a protective mask in all outdoor public spaces is introduced in the localities where the 14-day cumulative incidence is higher than 6 per 1,000 inhabitants."

People undertaking physical activities, including sports activities, individually or together with the people they live with, are exempted from this measure, according to the same document. For example, a person who is out alone or with other people living in the same house (for sports activities, activities in the park, on the street, cycling, etc.) doesn't have to wear a mask in an open space that is not crowded. However, when interacting with someone other than the people they live with, it is no longer considered an individual activity, and they must wear a mask.

Bucharest's 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate reached a record level of 10.93 cases per thousand inhabitants on Wednesday, October 6.

(Photo source: Alberto Mihai/Dreamstime.com)

