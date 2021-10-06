Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 10/06/2021 - 13:32
Social

Bucharest’s COVID-19 incidence rate rises to almost 11 per thousand, a new record level

06 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest's 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate reached a record level of 10.93 cases per thousand inhabitants on Wednesday, October 6. The day before, the infection rate was 10.31 per thousand.

The highest infection rate, of almost 12 per thousand, is in the capital's District 1, according to Digi24. At the other end, the lowest incidence rate is in District 3 - 8.96 per thousand.

Several restrictions are currently in force in Bucharest, as the authorities are trying to limit the spread of COVID-19. Thus, according to a decision of the capital's Committee for Emergency Situations, wearing a mask is mandatory in crowded public spaces such as markets, fairs, public transport stations, commercial areas or at the workplace. People also have to wear a mask when travelling by bus, tram, subway, or other means of public transport.

There is also a night-time curfew in place, between 20:00 and 05:00, but only for unvaccinated people. This movement restriction does not apply to those who were fully vaccinated or have already been infected.

Cinemas and restaurants are open at half capacity and only for vaccinated people and those who have recovered from infection. Also, private events such as baptisms or weddings can be organized at half of capacity (but not more than 200 people) and only for people who were fully vaccinated or have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, bars and clubs in Bucharest are closed. The shops close at 22:00.

Romania reported 14,744 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, October 6, out of a total of 70,271 tests performed over 24 hours. According to the same official report, 331 COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours - a record number for Romania since the start of the pandemic.

President Klaus Iohannis expressed his concern before the release of the official data on Wednesday, saying that the current situation is "a catastrophe."

"I received today's data on the pandemic. We have almost 15,000 cases. Unfortunately, we have over 330 deaths today. It's a catastrophe," Iohannis said, according to News.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 12:29
04 October 2021
Social
Romanian Govt. approves additional restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 10/06/2021 - 13:32
Social

Bucharest’s COVID-19 incidence rate rises to almost 11 per thousand, a new record level

06 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest's 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate reached a record level of 10.93 cases per thousand inhabitants on Wednesday, October 6. The day before, the infection rate was 10.31 per thousand.

The highest infection rate, of almost 12 per thousand, is in the capital's District 1, according to Digi24. At the other end, the lowest incidence rate is in District 3 - 8.96 per thousand.

Several restrictions are currently in force in Bucharest, as the authorities are trying to limit the spread of COVID-19. Thus, according to a decision of the capital's Committee for Emergency Situations, wearing a mask is mandatory in crowded public spaces such as markets, fairs, public transport stations, commercial areas or at the workplace. People also have to wear a mask when travelling by bus, tram, subway, or other means of public transport.

There is also a night-time curfew in place, between 20:00 and 05:00, but only for unvaccinated people. This movement restriction does not apply to those who were fully vaccinated or have already been infected.

Cinemas and restaurants are open at half capacity and only for vaccinated people and those who have recovered from infection. Also, private events such as baptisms or weddings can be organized at half of capacity (but not more than 200 people) and only for people who were fully vaccinated or have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, bars and clubs in Bucharest are closed. The shops close at 22:00.

Romania reported 14,744 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, October 6, out of a total of 70,271 tests performed over 24 hours. According to the same official report, 331 COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours - a record number for Romania since the start of the pandemic.

President Klaus Iohannis expressed his concern before the release of the official data on Wednesday, saying that the current situation is "a catastrophe."

"I received today's data on the pandemic. We have almost 15,000 cases. Unfortunately, we have over 330 deaths today. It's a catastrophe," Iohannis said, according to News.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 10/04/2021 - 12:29
04 October 2021
Social
Romanian Govt. approves additional restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks