Bucharest events: Concert featuring Martha Argerich scheduled to open 2024-2025 season of George Enescu Philharmonic

The 2024-2025 Chamber Season of the George Enescu Philharmonic is scheduled to open on October 2 with an extraordinary recital by the celebrated pianist Martha Argerich, the institution announced.

She will perform alongside violinist Géza Hosszu-Legocky.

The program of the evening includes Robert Schumann's Sonata No. 1, in A minor, for piano and violin, op. 105, César Franck's Sonata in A major for piano and violin, Ludwig van Beethoven's Sonata No. 9, in A major for piano and violin, and Béla Bartók's Six Romanian Dances.

Piano legend Martha Argerich has performed and recorded with leading artists and orchestras worldwide. At an early age, she won several competitions, including the International Chopin Piano Competition and the Ferruccio Busoni Competition. A promoter of young musicians, she became artistic director of Japan's Beppu Festival. In 1999, she founded in Buenos Aires the International Piano Competition and the festival that bears her name, in 2002 - Progetto Martha Argerich in Lugano, and in 2018, the Martha Argerich Festival in Hamburg.

Violinist Géza Hosszu-Legocky began studying music at the Vienna Academy of Music at six years old. At the age of nine, he won the first prize at the Prima la Musica International Competition. A year later, François Gérard invited him to play in the film The Red Violin alongside the actor Samuel L. Jackson. At the age of 12, he attracted enthusiastic applause on the stage of the Verbier Festival, alongside Ida Haendel and Vadim Repin. His ensemble, The 5 DeViLs, performed at the Progetto Argerich festival in Lugano, and the concert was nominated for the Grammy Awards.

The recital is organized in collaboration with the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania. Tickets are available here.

(Photo: Adriano Heitman, courtesy of the organizers)

