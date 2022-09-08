The Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection, a 5-star hotel located in a historic building next to the Romanian National Bank's headquarters, says it has reached over 80% occupancy rate in the last months. The hotel owned by the Lithuanian group Apex Alliance was officially inaugurated in August 2021 and has seen rising demand in recent months from foreign and business travelers.

“It has been a great year, full of challenges and new projects that led to great achievements. Considering the overall economic environment, we managed to secure over 50% average occupancy rate in our first year of activity. Furthermore, the last months have been at 80-85% occupancy, and we are sold out in the following months. These results reflect our operational experience, great teams and best partners and collaborators,” said Ausra Lucinskaite, General Manager, Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection Hotel.

Foreign travelers accounted for 70% of the total bookings and 70% of the hotel's clients came for business, according to a press release.

The hotel, which has 217 rooms, was opened after a EUR 42 million investment by the Lithuanian group Apex Alliance. The development plans include expanding the spa area and building a hotel terrace to further enhance the guest experience.

Apex Alliance has invested EUR 120 million in Romania so far in five hotels - Hilton Garden Inn Bucharest Old Town, Hilton Garden Inn Bucharest Airport, Courtyard Bucharest Floreasca, and Moxy Bucharest Old Town - with 1.000 rooms in total.

(Photo source: Apex Alliance)