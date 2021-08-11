Lithuanian group opens luxury hotel in Bucharest's Old Town

Photo gallery

Lithuanian group Apex Alliance Hotel Management opened the Marmorosch Bucharest Hotel, Autograph Collection in Bucharest's Old Town area.

The hotel is located in the former Marmorosch-Blank Bank palace, close to the palace hosting the National Bank (BNR). The building's transformation into a hotel involved a EUR 42 million investment.

It is the first hotel in the country under the Autograph Collection brand, encompassing "Marriot International's diverse and dynamic portfolio of hotels that champion values of vision, design and craft."

Marmorosch Bucharest has 217 rooms, split between Silver and Gold rooms, plus Heritage and Platinum suites and the Marmorosch Palace Suite.

The building is a historical monument, and the restoration works were aimed at bringing back the interwar design of La Belle Époque. The consolidation and restoration works for the Marmorosch-Blank palace, decorated in neo-Romanian style, lasted three years and were led by the architecture office Cumulus. The Art Deco and Art Nouveau architectural heritage cover architectural and artworks, restored murals, specific furniture for the bank's activity and many other bank references, Apex Alliance explained in a release.

"After a year of uncertainty and challenges due to the pandemic, we are delighted to now present a mesmerizing project and the first Autograph Collection hotel in the Romanian market with the opening of Marmorosch Bucharest, Autograph Collection. It is a unique hotel, situated in a former palace of Marmorosch-Blank Bank with a special history of more than 100 years. The meticulous restoration has honored the building's storied past, and we have worked to reawaken its rich architectural Art Deco and Art Nouveau heritage. This elegant hotel situated at a fantastic address in the city will appeal to both the corporate and leisure segment of guests who seek new experiences in the city," said Gerhard Erasmus, CEO of Apex Alliance Hotel Management.

Apex Alliance Hotel Management operates five hotels in Bucharest, with a total capacity of more than 1,000 rooms. These are Hilton Garden Inn Bucharest Old Town, Hilton Garden Inn Bucharest Airport, Courtyard Bucharest Floreasca, Moxy Bucharest Old Town and The Marmorosch Bucharest. The group has invested around EUR 120 million in Romania so far.

(All photos by Mihai Georgiadi, courtesy of Apex Alliance Hotel Management)

