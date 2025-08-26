UniCredit Romania nominates former OMV Petrom CEO Mariana Gheorghe for supervisory board seat

Mariana Gheorghe, former EBRD Senior Banker, CEO of OMV Petrom, and until 2023 a member of the ING globally Supervisory Board, was appointed pending regulatory approval as a member of UniCredit Romania's Supervisory Board to replace a resigned member.

The appointment of Mariana Gheorghe is subject to approval by the National Bank of Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In the recent reassessment, both individually and collectively, the members of the bank's management body confirmed their suitability for the respective roles, taking into account the governance framework applicable at the date of the merger between UniCredit Bank and Alpha Bank Romania, as well as the organizational chart, internal regulations and management framework policy, the semi-annual report shows.

The General Meeting of Shareholders, on August 11, 2025, took note of the termination of Faik Huseyin Acikalin's mandate and decided to appoint Mariana Gheorghe to the Supervisory Board, who will begin exercising her responsibilities after obtaining the necessary legal approvals.

(Photo source: OMV Petrom)