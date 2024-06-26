Turkey's Margun Enerji plans 150MWp in PV parks in Romania

Margun Enerji of Turkey recently opened a subsidiary in Romania, Margun Romania Climatech, in order to develop a solar power plant project with a capacity of 150 MW, according to Economica.net.

The newly established company is owned by a subsidiary of Margun Enerji from the Netherlands, Margun Climatech BV.

The Turkish company expects the 150 MW project in Romania to generate revenues of EUR 12.7 million and EBITDA of EUR 11.5 million per year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deyangeorgiev/Dreamstime.com)