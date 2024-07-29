Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu at 31% voting intentions in presidential elections, new poll shows

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD), is polling at 31% in voting intentions for the presidential elections, according to the latest CURS survey. Liberal (PNL) president Nicolae Ciucă comes next with 19%, followed by Mircea Geoană and AUR leader George Simion, both at 15%.

According to the same survey quoted by Hotnews.ro, Elena Lasconi (the United Right Alliance) would get 12% of the votes, and Diana Şoşoacă (SOS) only 4%.

Based on these results, ruling coalition partners Marcel Ciolacu and Nicolae Ciucă would meet in the second round of the presidential elections. However, while Ciolacu has not officially announced his candidacy, Ciucă confirmed that he would run for president.

The first round of the presidential elections was set for November 24, while the second round is to be held on December 8. In the meantime, Romanians will also vote in the parliamentary elections on December 1.

For the parliamentary elections, the PSD leads in voting intention with 33%, followed by the PNL with 23%, the same CURS survey said. Far-right party AUR would take 16% of the votes, while the United Right Alliance would be next with 13%.

The CURS survey was conducted between July 18 and 26 on more than 1,000 participants aged 18 and over. The data were collected face-to-face at the respondents' homes.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Malina Norocea)