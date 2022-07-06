Social

Man sets fire to forest in Romania's Maramures region to get firefighters to stop lazing around

06 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A man reportedly set fire to a forest on purpose to shake the local firefighting squad into action. Local publication Vasile Dale reports that a fire broke out in the Firiza Forest of Baia Mare, Maramureș on Tuesday, July 5.

Because the area posed restricted access, locals issued a call for help to anyone who might be able to assist the firefighters in putting out the fire: "The Firiza forest has caught fire, the weather is 39 degrees, and the wind is blowing. They have been trying to put the fire out for two hours. We are asking for your help now! We need volunteers to put the fire in the forest (above Marta Șandor's house) Those who can help are expected with buckets, and shovels or rakes. Thank you!!!"

The fire spread quickly due to strong winds, burning 0.5 hectares of the forest’s vegetation before the firefighters and volunteers were able to put it out. 

At one point during the efforts,  a man came to speak to the firefighters. He told them that he had lit the fire on purpose in order to get the firefighters to "Get some work done, instead of sitting around at the unit on TikTok!"

The man has since been detained for questioning. 

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Radkevich Siarhei | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Social

Man sets fire to forest in Romania's Maramures region to get firefighters to stop lazing around

06 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A man reportedly set fire to a forest on purpose to shake the local firefighting squad into action. Local publication Vasile Dale reports that a fire broke out in the Firiza Forest of Baia Mare, Maramureș on Tuesday, July 5.

Because the area posed restricted access, locals issued a call for help to anyone who might be able to assist the firefighters in putting out the fire: "The Firiza forest has caught fire, the weather is 39 degrees, and the wind is blowing. They have been trying to put the fire out for two hours. We are asking for your help now! We need volunteers to put the fire in the forest (above Marta Șandor's house) Those who can help are expected with buckets, and shovels or rakes. Thank you!!!"

The fire spread quickly due to strong winds, burning 0.5 hectares of the forest’s vegetation before the firefighters and volunteers were able to put it out. 

At one point during the efforts,  a man came to speak to the firefighters. He told them that he had lit the fire on purpose in order to get the firefighters to "Get some work done, instead of sitting around at the unit on TikTok!"

The man has since been detained for questioning. 

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Radkevich Siarhei | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 July 2022
Entertainment
HBO Max removes most of its Romanian content as part of international restructuring
30 June 2022
Social
Over 90% of public hospitals in Romania do not have abortion procedures, journalist says
30 June 2022
Business
Romanian pension fund manager hit by scandal as police starts fraud investigation
28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming