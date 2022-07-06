A man reportedly set fire to a forest on purpose to shake the local firefighting squad into action. Local publication Vasile Dale reports that a fire broke out in the Firiza Forest of Baia Mare, Maramureș on Tuesday, July 5.

Because the area posed restricted access, locals issued a call for help to anyone who might be able to assist the firefighters in putting out the fire: "The Firiza forest has caught fire, the weather is 39 degrees, and the wind is blowing. They have been trying to put the fire out for two hours. We are asking for your help now! We need volunteers to put the fire in the forest (above Marta Șandor's house) Those who can help are expected with buckets, and shovels or rakes. Thank you!!!"

The fire spread quickly due to strong winds, burning 0.5 hectares of the forest’s vegetation before the firefighters and volunteers were able to put it out.

At one point during the efforts, a man came to speak to the firefighters. He told them that he had lit the fire on purpose in order to get the firefighters to "Get some work done, instead of sitting around at the unit on TikTok!"

The man has since been detained for questioning.

(Photo source: Radkevich Siarhei | Dreamstime.com)