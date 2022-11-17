A man from Dej, a city from Cluj county just 60 kilometers north of Cluj-Napoca, has been hailed a ‘hero’ for doing an honorable act.

Todoruț Valer went to a local police station after finding a wallet containing EUR 2,900, bank cards, and a few important documents – and it’s not his first time.

“This is not his first gesture of solidarity and civic spirit, previously he handed over to our colleagues a mobile phone that he had found by chance and, just like then, he told us that handing over someone's lost property is a citizen's obligation, a normality,” Cluj County Police Inspectorate writes on Facebook.

“We confirm Mr. Valer's words, but we also want to convey to him our admiration for humanity and the lesson of common sense,” the announcement adds.

A big amount of money is at stake in this lost-and-found case, so the man hopes that whoever lost it would be able to retain it back as easily as possible.

Comments are flooded with admiration over the man’s good deed. One Facebook user wishes good health and blessings, “Although this gesture should be normality, nowadays we meet fewer and fewer people and more faces... So, I bow to humanity!”

(Photo source: Cluj County Police Inspectorate on Facebook)